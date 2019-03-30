Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Samantha Griffin using Healthline FindCare.
Samantha Griffin, FNP
Offers telehealth
Samantha Griffin, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR.
Centennial Medical Group East2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
How was your appointment with Samantha Griffin?
I would recommend anyone seeking a primary provider to check and see if Samantha is accepting new patients. She always goes above an d beyond spending time with her patients. If she doesn't know for certain what to do, she checks with another MD. I appreciate this so much.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1952852568
Samantha Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Samantha Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha Griffin.
