Samantha French has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Samantha French, FNP
Overview
Samantha French, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, TN.
Samantha French works at
Locations
-
1
Navina Mehta, MD2075 Pleasant Plains Ext Rd, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 984-8400
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samantha French?
Fantastic caregiver! Samantha is knowledgeable, discusses everything with you and talks on a compassionate human level.
About Samantha French, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528698271
Frequently Asked Questions
Samantha French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samantha French works at
2 patients have reviewed Samantha French. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha French.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samantha French, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samantha French appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.