Samantha French, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Overview

Samantha French, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, TN. 

Samantha French works at Physicians Quality Care in Jackson, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Navina Mehta, MD
    2075 Pleasant Plains Ext Rd, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 984-8400

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 08, 2021
Fantastic caregiver! Samantha is knowledgeable, discusses everything with you and talks on a compassionate human level.
Lisa Tiede — Aug 08, 2021
About Samantha French, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528698271
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Samantha French has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Samantha French has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Samantha French works at Physicians Quality Care in Jackson, TN. View the full address on Samantha French’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Samantha French. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Samantha French.

