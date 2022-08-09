Overview

Dr. Saman Pezeshki, DC is a Chiropractor in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bridgeport, College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Pezeshki works at Harvard Square Chiropractic in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.