Samalie Sseba has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Samalie Sseba, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Samalie Sseba, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Samalie Sseba works at
Locations
-
1
Community Health Care1148 Broadway Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98402 Directions (253) 597-4550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Samalie Sseba?
She is great at listening and explaining when prescribing medication.
About Samalie Sseba, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851866602
Frequently Asked Questions
Samalie Sseba accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Samalie Sseba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Samalie Sseba works at
Samalie Sseba has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Samalie Sseba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Samalie Sseba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Samalie Sseba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.