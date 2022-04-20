Dr. Breger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sam Breger, DC
Overview
Dr. Sam Breger, DC is a Chiropractor in Hollister, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
890 Sunset Dr Ste D2C, Hollister, CA 95023 (831) 637-9283
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service friendly and helpful staff
About Dr. Sam Breger, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Breger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.