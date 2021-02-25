See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mesquite, TX
Salwa Drame, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Salwa Drame, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Salwa Drame, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Salwa Drame works at Oak Street Health Mesquite in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Mesquite
    2110 N Galloway Ave Ste 116, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 572-6414
  2. 2
    Oak Street Health Avalon Park
    1715 E 95th St, Chicago, IL 60617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 572-6414
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Salwa Drame?

    Feb 25, 2021
    She is an incredible Physician and Person. She listens to your needs and is always trying to help. She has been amazing to family and to Me.
    Michel — Feb 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Salwa Drame, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Salwa Drame, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Salwa Drame to family and friends

    Salwa Drame's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Salwa Drame

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Salwa Drame, PA-C.

    About Salwa Drame, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093136426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Salwa Drame, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Salwa Drame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Salwa Drame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Salwa Drame has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Salwa Drame.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Salwa Drame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Salwa Drame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Salwa Drame, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.