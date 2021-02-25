Salwa Drame, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Salwa Drame is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Salwa Drame, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Salwa Drame, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
Salwa Drame works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Mesquite2110 N Galloway Ave Ste 116, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (877) 572-6414
-
2
Oak Street Health Avalon Park1715 E 95th St, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (877) 572-6414
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is an incredible Physician and Person. She listens to your needs and is always trying to help. She has been amazing to family and to Me.
About Salwa Drame, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1093136426
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Salwa Drame accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Salwa Drame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
