Dr. Salvatore Shakir, OD
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Shakir, OD is an Optometrist in Brooklyn, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2074 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 338-0988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shakir has been my doctor for over 10 years . He is excellent, knowledge and very professional especially in helping me treat and find the right fit of contact lenses. I live in Maryland and would drive four hours just to see him because I knew he would find a solution to my eye problems. I trust nobody else with my vision.
About Dr. Salvatore Shakir, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1699751511
Frequently Asked Questions
