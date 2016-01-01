See All Physicians Assistants in Middletown, NJ
Super Profile

Salvatore Sciurba, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (100)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Salvatore Sciurba, PA-C is a physician assistant in Middletown, NJ. He currently practices at DermOne Dermatology Associates of the Garden State, P.C.. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schweiger Dermatology Group - Middletown
    1000 State Route 35 Ste 200, Middletown, NJ 07748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 653-1790
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Amerihealth
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
  • Cigna
  • Connecticare
  • CoreSource
  • EBSO, Inc.
  • EmblemHealth
  • Geisinger Health Plan
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Health Net
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Humana
  • Independence Blue Cross
  • Medicare
  • Meritain Health
  • MultiPlan
  • Nippon Life Benefits
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • QualCare
  • Three Rivers Provider Network
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • WellCare

About Salvatore Sciurba, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1093765307
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey/Rutgers University, NJ - B.S.
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 100 ratings
Patient Ratings (100)
5 Star
(93)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
