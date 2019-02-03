Dr. Salvatore Reino, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salvatore Reino, DC
Overview
Dr. Salvatore Reino, DC is a Chiropractor in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Dr. Reino works at
Locations
Reino Chiropractic2000 Wilmington Rd Ste A, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions
Shenango Spine Center2540 New Butler Rd Ste 201, New Castle, PA 16101 Directions (724) 856-8390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
If Greg Slate wanted a "massage" then he should've driven further down the road. If Greg Slate wanted Chiropractic work from a professional, then Dr. Reino is the man for the job. Sounds to me like Greg Slate is just a Wuss...
About Dr. Salvatore Reino, DC
- Chiropractic
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1740733948
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
