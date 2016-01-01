Salman Abouzied, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Salman Abouzied is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Salman Abouzied, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Salman Abouzied, NP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 482 Notch Rd Ste 3, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (732) 322-3748
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Salman Abouzied?
About Salman Abouzied, NP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1801296090
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York University|Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Salman Abouzied accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Salman Abouzied has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Salman Abouzied has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Salman Abouzied.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Salman Abouzied, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Salman Abouzied appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.