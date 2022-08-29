See All Neuropsychologists in Midlothian, VA
Salmaan Khawaja, PSY

Neuropsychology
3.5 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Salmaan Khawaja, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Midlothian, VA. 

Salmaan Khawaja works at Neurology Clinic in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Chester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Clinic
    601 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 250, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 325-8750
  2. 2
    Adult Urology Associates
    11601 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 207, Chester, VA 23831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 285-6880
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Aug 29, 2022
    I made my appointment in April of 2022, and was seen today (August 29th 2022) for that scheduled appointment. In my 38 years, and in the 31 years that I have been dealing with mental health professionals, I have NEVER been treated with as much respect, care, compassion, and candor. I have never met ANY Dr. that has communicated with me the way Dr. Khawaja did today. When I walked out of my appt after having scheduled my neuropsych testing, I literally cried with relief and joy. I had finally been seen, HEARD, and validated. Despite the very real challenges of getting an appt in a timely manner amidst the mental health and employment crises, I promise you it is worth the wait! Please hang on, once you meet him you will instantly feel as if a weight has been lifted off your chest. THANK YOU DR. KHAWAJA, it was an honor and pleasure and I'm grateful for you. I believe that you genuinely want to help your patients and I'm looking forward to discussing the results with you.
    Ashley Clark — Aug 29, 2022
    Salmaan Khawaja, PSY
    About Salmaan Khawaja, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225285117
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

