Sally Shevlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sally Shevlin, PA-C
Overview
Sally Shevlin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN.
Sally Shevlin works at
Locations
-
1
Chattanooga Diagnostic Associates LLC2290 Ogletree Ave Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 643-3772
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sally Shevlin?
Awesomeness, need to find her new work office
About Sally Shevlin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770840233
Frequently Asked Questions
Sally Shevlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sally Shevlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sally Shevlin works at
4 patients have reviewed Sally Shevlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Shevlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Shevlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Shevlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.