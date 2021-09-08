Sally Quillian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sally Quillian, AUD
Overview
Sally Quillian, AUD is an Audiology in Oklahoma City, OK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2620 NW Expressway Ste B, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-4327
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sally Quillian?
Sally is the best in Oklahoma city,Ok. Always takes the time to tell you what is going on and what needs to be done to hear. If anyone needs hearing aid Sally Quillian is the best.I have used her for 10 years .Always explains what is going on and how and what to do.
About Sally Quillian, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- 1902985328
Frequently Asked Questions
Sally Quillian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sally Quillian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sally Quillian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Quillian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Quillian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Quillian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.