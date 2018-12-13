Sally Morcos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sally Morcos
Overview
Sally Morcos is a Psychologist in Highland Park, NJ.
Sally Morcos works at
Locations
-
1
Evermore Wellness LLC24 N 3rd Ave Ste 203E, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Directions (732) 735-1561
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great therapist that lays out a plan of action to help you overcome your obstacles. She is caring and compassionate and dedicated to helping you feel better and have a better quality of life. I am so happy that she accepts my insurance plan and that I'm able to continue therapy with her. I'm feeling grateful after my last visit. Grateful that I have the insurance to see her and that she accepts my plan and that I am moving forward with my continued quest for a happy, healthy mind!
About Sally Morcos
- Psychology
- English
- 1306105846
Frequently Asked Questions
Sally Morcos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Sally Morcos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Sally Morcos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Morcos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Morcos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.