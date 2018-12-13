See All Psychologists in Highland Park, NJ
Sally Morcos Icon-share Share Profile

Sally Morcos

Psychology
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sally Morcos is a Psychologist in Highland Park, NJ. 

Sally Morcos works at Evermore Wellness LLC in Highland Park, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Evermore Wellness LLC
    24 N 3rd Ave Ste 203E, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 735-1561
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sally Morcos?

    Dec 13, 2018
    Great therapist that lays out a plan of action to help you overcome your obstacles. She is caring and compassionate and dedicated to helping you feel better and have a better quality of life. I am so happy that she accepts my insurance plan and that I'm able to continue therapy with her. I'm feeling grateful after my last visit. Grateful that I have the insurance to see her and that she accepts my plan and that I am moving forward with my continued quest for a happy, healthy mind!
    — Dec 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sally Morcos
    How would you rate your experience with Sally Morcos?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sally Morcos to family and friends

    Sally Morcos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sally Morcos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sally Morcos.

    About Sally Morcos

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306105846
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sally Morcos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sally Morcos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sally Morcos works at Evermore Wellness LLC in Highland Park, NJ. View the full address on Sally Morcos’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sally Morcos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Morcos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Morcos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Morcos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sally Morcos?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.