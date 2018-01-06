See All Family Doctors in Red Bluff, CA
Sally Mitchell Cox, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Sally Mitchell Cox, CNM

Women's Health Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sally Mitchell Cox, CNM is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Red Bluff, CA. 

Sally Mitchell Cox works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Red Bluff, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2430 Sister Mary Columba Dr, Red Bluff, CA 96080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sally Mitchell Cox?

Jan 06, 2018
She is a great midwife!! She has delivered lots of children and knows what she is doing!!
— Jan 06, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sally Mitchell Cox, CNM
How would you rate your experience with Sally Mitchell Cox, CNM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sally Mitchell Cox to family and friends

Sally Mitchell Cox's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sally Mitchell Cox

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sally Mitchell Cox, CNM.

About Sally Mitchell Cox, CNM

Specialties
  • Women's Health Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1528130259
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • California State University, Fresno
Undergraduate School

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Sally Mitchell Cox, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sally Mitchell Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sally Mitchell Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sally Mitchell Cox works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Red Bluff, CA. View the full address on Sally Mitchell Cox’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Sally Mitchell Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Mitchell Cox.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Mitchell Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Mitchell Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.