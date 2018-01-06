Sally Mitchell Cox, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sally Mitchell Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sally Mitchell Cox, CNM
Overview
Sally Mitchell Cox, CNM is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Red Bluff, CA.
Sally Mitchell Cox works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State2430 Sister Mary Columba Dr, Red Bluff, CA 96080 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great midwife!! She has delivered lots of children and knows what she is doing!!
About Sally Mitchell Cox, CNM
- Women's Health Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1528130259
Education & Certifications
- California State University, Fresno
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
