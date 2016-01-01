Sally Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sally Miller, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sally Miller, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6759 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 227-4165
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Sally Miller, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801985296
Frequently Asked Questions
Sally Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sally Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Sally Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.