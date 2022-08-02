Dr. Sally Kangas, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kangas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Kangas, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sally Kangas, DNP is a Registered Nurse in Edina, MN. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM)
Dr. Kangas works at
Locations
Twin Cities Pain Clinic7235 Ohms Ln, Edina, MN 55439 Directions (952) 522-6070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews

well organized clinic
About Dr. Sally Kangas, DNP
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kangas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kangas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kangas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kangas works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kangas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kangas.
