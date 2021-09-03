See All Counselors in Orlando, FL
Sally High, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sally High, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL. 

Sally High works at High Expectations Counseling in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    High Expectations Counseling
    1456 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 967-1327
  2. 2
    High Expectations Counseling
    5025 S Orange Ave Fl 201, Orlando, FL 32809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 967-1327
  3. 3
    High Expectations Counseling
    545 Delaney Ave Ste 1, Orlando, FL 32801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 967-1327
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Alcohol Related Disorders
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Alcohol Related Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Changes Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear of Getting Married Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 03, 2021
    What a gift to have worked with Sally. I never knew that I could learn to understand myself in such a deep level. Truly amazing working with her. Highly recommend.
    Stacey Brown — Sep 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sally High, LMHC
    About Sally High, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619275112
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • First Baptist Church Orlando
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sally High, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sally High is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sally High has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sally High has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sally High works at High Expectations Counseling in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Sally High’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Sally High. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sally High.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally High, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally High appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

