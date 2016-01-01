See All Physicians Assistants in Newport Beach, CA
Sally Decastro-Tilsen, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Sally Decastro-Tilsen, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sally Decastro-Tilsen, PA is a Physician Assistant in Newport Beach, CA. 

Sally Decastro-Tilsen works at Hersch Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocarroll Philip Cmd
    400 Newport Center Dr Ste 701, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 759-8001

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sally Decastro-Tilsen?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sally Decastro-Tilsen, PA
How would you rate your experience with Sally Decastro-Tilsen, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sally Decastro-Tilsen to family and friends

Sally Decastro-Tilsen's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sally Decastro-Tilsen

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sally Decastro-Tilsen, PA.

About Sally Decastro-Tilsen, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023282019
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sally Decastro-Tilsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sally Decastro-Tilsen works at Hersch Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Sally Decastro-Tilsen’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Sally Decastro-Tilsen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Decastro-Tilsen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Decastro-Tilsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Decastro-Tilsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Sally Decastro-Tilsen, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.