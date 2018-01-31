Dr. Sally Chetrit, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chetrit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Chetrit, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sally Chetrit, OD is an Optometrist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Chetrit works at
Locations
-
1
Mark Harooni M.D.586 President St Ste B, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 438-5600
-
2
Sel Medical Group1530 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216 Directions (718) 221-2020
- 3 109 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 438-5600
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful visit with Dr. Chetrit this week. This was the most attentive and thorough eye exam I have had to date. She was the first to detect the hole in my retina and clearly explained the treatment options and followed through with a referral to a specialist. She was patient and answered all of my questions and addressed all of my concerns.
About Dr. Sally Chetrit, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chetrit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chetrit accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chetrit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chetrit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chetrit.
