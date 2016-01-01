Dr. Sally Briggs, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Briggs, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sally Briggs, PHD is a Psychologist in Amherst, NY.
Dr. Briggs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WNY Psychotherapy Services315 Alberta Dr Ste 211, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 837-6705
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Briggs?
About Dr. Sally Briggs, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1780767566
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briggs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Briggs accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Briggs works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.