Sally Benner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sally Benner, LPCC
Overview
Sally Benner, LPCC is a Counselor in Beavercreek, OH.
Sally Benner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dene S Berman Lifespan Counseling Associates1195 Meadow Bridge Dr Ste B, Beavercreek, OH 45434 Directions (937) 426-2079
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sally Benner?
About Sally Benner, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1871638353
Frequently Asked Questions
Sally Benner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sally Benner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sally Benner works at
5 patients have reviewed Sally Benner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Benner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Benner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Benner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.