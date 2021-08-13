Dr. Sally Alexander, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sally Alexander, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sally Alexander, DNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
DeRosa Medical, 9377 E Bell Rd Ste 143, Scottsdale, AZ 85260, (480) 619-4097
6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 200, Glendale, AZ 85308, (480) 619-4097
1727 W Frye Rd Ste 120, Chandler, AZ 85224, (480) 237-2279
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Sally is personable and kind and very relatable. She really listens to me and seems to genuinely care about my well-being. I would recommend her to anyone and in fact I already have recommended her to several friends and family.
About Dr. Sally Alexander, DNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417352196
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.