Sally Levy Albert, MFT
Sally Levy Albert, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Francisco, CA.
Carol Ferraro Inc626 BALBOA ST, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 533-8922
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1730271925
Sally Levy Albert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sally Levy Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sally Levy Albert works at
5 patients have reviewed Sally Levy Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sally Levy Albert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sally Levy Albert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sally Levy Albert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.