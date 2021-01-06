Salina Anderson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Salina Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Salina Anderson, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Salina Anderson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
Salina Anderson works at
Locations
1
Alegent Creighton Health Back Clinic6901 N 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 572-2916
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing salina for a couple of years now and she is such an amazing Healthcare provider. She knows her stuff. She listens to you and makes sure that you know and understand your meds and how they affect you. She really and truly cares about her patients. If you have any questions or concerns about anything she does her best to help reassure you.
About Salina Anderson, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629461140
Frequently Asked Questions
Salina Anderson works at
