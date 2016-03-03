Dr. Sai-Ling Michael, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sai-Ling Michael, DC
Overview
Dr. Sai-Ling Michael, DC is a Chiropractor in Burbank, CA.
Dr. Michael works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Evertruth Healing with Michael Chiropractic4444 W Riverside Dr Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 760-7847Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michael?
Sai-Ling Michael is a superstar chiropractor. Her chiropractic training and expertise are just the beginning of her skills, all of which she brings to her treatment approach with care and consideration. I have been going to see her for over 15 years and I love her to bits. Her staff are consistently delightful and even though she is in a completely different part of town from me, I believe her to be absolutely worth the drive.
About Dr. Sai-Ling Michael, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1558492256
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.