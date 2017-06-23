Saharra Jewell, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Saharra Jewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Saharra Jewell, APN
Overview
Saharra Jewell, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Winchester, TN.
Saharra Jewell works at
Locations
OBGYN Associates161 Shirley Dr, Winchester, TN 37398 Directions (931) 928-1220
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Saharra is wonderful. However, someone in her staff is ruining it. I had three tests, and they called me twice to give me results. The first call was awful, just because I wanted to clarify which of the three tests they were giving me results for. The following day they called again to give me a second result, and the same person AGAIN very rude, considering it was about a tumor. She should learn to do her job and remember she is dealing with PATIENTS. I am cancelling my next appointment.
About Saharra Jewell, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336337666
Saharra Jewell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Saharra Jewell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Saharra Jewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Saharra Jewell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saharra Jewell.
