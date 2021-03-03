Dr. Sahair Kaboli-Monfared, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaboli-Monfared is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sahair Kaboli-Monfared, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Sahair Kaboli-Monfared, PSY.D is a Forensic Psychologist in Woodbridge, VA.
Dr. Kaboli-Monfared works at
Locations
Woodbridge Psychological Associates, PC4320 Prince William Pkwy Ste 109, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 680-4200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Monfared has been my therapist for nearly 7 yrs. She is very approachable and easy to talk to. Together we have worked through several significant changes in life circumstances, and I know I can always count on her to really listen and to reply with thoughtful, meaningful advice. She embodies ethical, utmost professionalism, and it’s easy to see she loves what she does and is committed to helping others. I have recommended to others over the years, and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Sahair Kaboli-Monfared, PSY.D
- Forensic Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1114177003
Education & Certifications
- Rappahannock Community Services Board
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaboli-Monfared has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaboli-Monfared accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaboli-Monfared has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaboli-Monfared works at
Dr. Kaboli-Monfared speaks Persian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaboli-Monfared. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaboli-Monfared.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaboli-Monfared, there are benefits to both methods.