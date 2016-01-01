Saeed Hashemi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Saeed Hashemi, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Saeed Hashemi, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1830 Flower St # 144, Bakersfield, CA 93305 Directions (661) 326-2275
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Saeed Hashemi, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1831108612
Saeed Hashemi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Saeed Hashemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Saeed Hashemi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saeed Hashemi.
