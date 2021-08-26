Sady Rego, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sady Rego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sady Rego, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Sady Rego, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL.
Riverchase Dermatology13641 Metropolis Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 208-4408
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I had our first appointment with Sady this week. We were very pleased with our check in and our short await time to see Sady. She was so friendly and made us feel very comfortable. . It was the best examinations we have ever had We both would highly recommend Sady.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1104892975
- University of South Florida
Sady Rego has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sady Rego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sady Rego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sady Rego works at
Sady Rego speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Sady Rego. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sady Rego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sady Rego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sady Rego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.