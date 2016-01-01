See All Speech Pathologists / Therapists in Grand Rapids, MN
Sadie Norstrem, CCC-SLP Icon-share Share Profile

Sadie Norstrem, CCC-SLP

Speech-Language Pathology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sadie Norstrem, CCC-SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Grand Rapids, MN. 

Sadie Norstrem works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN with other offices in Deer River, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Deer River
    115 10th Ave NE, Deer River, MN 56636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sadie Norstrem?

    Photo: Sadie Norstrem, CCC-SLP
    How would you rate your experience with Sadie Norstrem, CCC-SLP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sadie Norstrem to family and friends

    Sadie Norstrem's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sadie Norstrem

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sadie Norstrem, CCC-SLP.

    About Sadie Norstrem, CCC-SLP

    Specialties
    • Speech-Language Pathology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1669710257
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Deer River
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sadie Norstrem, CCC-SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sadie Norstrem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sadie Norstrem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sadie Norstrem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sadie Norstrem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sadie Norstrem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sadie Norstrem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.