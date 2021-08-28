Dr. Lotfalian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadaf Lotfalian, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sadaf Lotfalian, PHD is a Psychologist in Arlington, VA.
Locations
Arlington Dc Behavior Therapy Institute2200 Wilson Blvd Ste 210, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 520-2056
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lotfalian helped me a lot at UCLA. I'm really grateful for her help during some of the lowest points of my depression. She is incredibly compassionate, smart, and a wonderful therapist.
About Dr. Sadaf Lotfalian, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1205481827
