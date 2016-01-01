Sachiko Nakashima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sachiko Nakashima
Overview
Sachiko Nakashima is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX.
Sachiko Nakashima works at
Locations
-
1
William D English MD729 N Fielder Rd Ste A, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 633-3400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sachiko Nakashima?
About Sachiko Nakashima
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699029561
Frequently Asked Questions
Sachiko Nakashima accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sachiko Nakashima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sachiko Nakashima works at
2 patients have reviewed Sachiko Nakashima. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sachiko Nakashima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sachiko Nakashima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sachiko Nakashima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.