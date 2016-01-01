See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Sacha Ferguson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Sacha Ferguson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Sacha Ferguson works at Whitman-Walker Health in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Whitman-Walker Health
    1525 14th St Nw, Washington, DC 20005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 745-7000
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Sacha Ferguson, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1649611922
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sacha Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sacha Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sacha Ferguson works at Whitman-Walker Health in Washington, DC. View the full address on Sacha Ferguson’s profile.

    Sacha Ferguson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sacha Ferguson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sacha Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sacha Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

