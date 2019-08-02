Sabrina Sherrill, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sabrina Sherrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sabrina Sherrill, MFT
Overview
Sabrina Sherrill, MFT is a Counselor in Bakersfield, CA.
Sabrina Sherrill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tangeman Scott A DDS Inc5500 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 243-3021
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sabrina Sherrill?
I’ve been seeing her long term, she has always made herself available for me. She has been excellent in helping navigate my issues.
About Sabrina Sherrill, MFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1952486474
Frequently Asked Questions
Sabrina Sherrill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sabrina Sherrill accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sabrina Sherrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sabrina Sherrill works at
3 patients have reviewed Sabrina Sherrill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sabrina Sherrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sabrina Sherrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sabrina Sherrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.