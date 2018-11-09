See All Nurse Practitioners in London, KY
Sabrina Lambert, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Sabrina Lambert, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Sabrina Lambert works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology in London, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph London
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph London.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology
    1210 W 5th St, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 864-4030
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Sabrina Lambert, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750749065
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sabrina Lambert, APRN is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Sabrina Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Sabrina Lambert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Sabrina Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Sabrina Lambert works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology in London, KY.

Sabrina Lambert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sabrina Lambert.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sabrina Lambert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sabrina Lambert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

