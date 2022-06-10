Sabrina Coffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sabrina Coffman, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sabrina Coffman, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Sabrina Coffman works at
Locations
Godfrey & Eklund Mds914 N Dixie Ave Ste 306, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 769-1049
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Sabrina was great!! Very thorough with her medication questions!! Took my blood! She was great!
About Sabrina Coffman, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528406345
Frequently Asked Questions
Sabrina Coffman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sabrina Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sabrina Coffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sabrina Coffman.
