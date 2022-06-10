See All Nurse Practitioners in Elizabethtown, KY
Sabrina Coffman, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Sabrina Coffman, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sabrina Coffman, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Sabrina Coffman works at Godfrey & Eklund Mds in Elizabethtown, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Godfrey & Eklund Mds
    914 N Dixie Ave Ste 306, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 769-1049

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sabrina Coffman?

    Jun 10, 2022
    Sabrina was great!! Very thorough with her medication questions!! Took my blood! She was great!
    Jeff — Jun 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sabrina Coffman, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Sabrina Coffman, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sabrina Coffman to family and friends

    Sabrina Coffman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sabrina Coffman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sabrina Coffman, APRN.

    About Sabrina Coffman, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528406345
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sabrina Coffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sabrina Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sabrina Coffman works at Godfrey & Eklund Mds in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Sabrina Coffman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Sabrina Coffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sabrina Coffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sabrina Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sabrina Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sabrina Coffman, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.