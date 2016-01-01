See All Counselors in Camillus, NY
Sabrina Capozza, LMHC

Sabrina Capozza, LMHC is a Counselor in Camillus, NY. 

Sabrina Capozza works at Sabrina R. Capozza, LMHC, NCC in Camillus, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Sabrina R. Capozza, LMHC, NCC
    5424 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY 13031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 415-5977

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group

    Counseling
    English
    1699077305
    Brownell Center for Behavioral Health- Liberty Resources
    SUNY Potsdam
    Sabrina Capozza, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sabrina Capozza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sabrina Capozza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sabrina Capozza works at Sabrina R. Capozza, LMHC, NCC in Camillus, NY. View the full address on Sabrina Capozza’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sabrina Capozza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sabrina Capozza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sabrina Capozza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sabrina Capozza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

