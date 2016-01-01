Sabra Laval has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sabra Laval, MA
Overview
Sabra Laval, MA is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Locations
- 1 2525 North Loop W Ste 422, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 527-8686
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Sabra Laval, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1013033083
