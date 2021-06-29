Sabatina Leggiero, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sabatina Leggiero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sabatina Leggiero, MA
Overview
Sabatina Leggiero, MA is a Counselor in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Counseling, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Lesley University Graduate School Counseling Psychology.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1019 Iyannough Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 778-1839
Sabatina Leggiero LMHC720 Washington St, Hanover, MA 02339 Directions (508) 690-6096Wednesday6:00pm - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Still enjoying my visits with Sabatina!! She’s helped me through some tough times. Her office is absolutely beautiful ?? Her guidance is comforting.
About Sabatina Leggiero, MA
- Counseling
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1780053603
Education & Certifications
- Lesley University Graduate School Counseling Psychology
