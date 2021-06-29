See All Counselors in Hyannis, MA
6 years of experience
Sabatina Leggiero, MA is a Counselor in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Counseling, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Lesley University Graduate School Counseling Psychology.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1019 Iyannough Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 778-1839
    Sabatina Leggiero LMHC
    720 Washington St, Hanover, MA 02339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 690-6096
    Wednesday
    6:00pm - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 29, 2021
    Still enjoying my visits with Sabatina!! She’s helped me through some tough times. Her office is absolutely beautiful ?? Her guidance is comforting.
    Jun 29, 2021
    About Sabatina Leggiero, MA

    • Counseling
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780053603
    Education & Certifications

    • Lesley University Graduate School Counseling Psychology
