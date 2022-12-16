Saadatu Olanrewaju, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Saadatu Olanrewaju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Saadatu Olanrewaju, PA-C
Overview
Saadatu Olanrewaju, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Zephyrhills, FL.
Saadatu Olanrewaju works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Zephyrhills6719 Gall Blvd Ste 106, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 692-4245Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Saadatu Olanrewaju?
staff very friendly. office clean , everything was explained
About Saadatu Olanrewaju, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1326550252
Frequently Asked Questions
Saadatu Olanrewaju has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Saadatu Olanrewaju using Healthline FindCare.
Saadatu Olanrewaju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Saadatu Olanrewaju works at
19 patients have reviewed Saadatu Olanrewaju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Saadatu Olanrewaju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Saadatu Olanrewaju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Saadatu Olanrewaju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.