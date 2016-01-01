Dr. Testa accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marc Testa, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Testa, PHD is a Psychologist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Brain Spine Institute Neurology - Suite 2005051 Greenspring Ave, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 601-9515
Brain Spine Institute Neuropsychiatry-Foundry Row10084 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 601-9515
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychology
- English
- 1629114699
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Va Maryland Health Care System/University Of Maryland
- Syracuse University
