Overview
Ryeneysa Gregory, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE.
Ryeneysa Gregory works at
Locations
Trinity Medical Associates410 Foulk Rd Ste 200B, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 762-6675
Ratings & Reviews
She's kind she listens. I know sometimes patients may feel like it sounds like we are whining or are always complaining about something is wrong but in reality as you age a lot of stuff starts popping up. If you don't tell her whats wrong she can't help you correct it. She has certainly helped me.
About Ryeneysa Gregory, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619472446
Frequently Asked Questions
