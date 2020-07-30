See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, DE
Ryeneysa Gregory, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Ryeneysa Gregory, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ryeneysa Gregory, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, DE. 

Ryeneysa Gregory works at Trinity Medical Associates in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Medical Associates
    410 Foulk Rd Ste 200B, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 762-6675

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Ryeneysa Gregory?

Jul 30, 2020
She's kind she listens. I know sometimes patients may feel like it sounds like we are whining or are always complaining about something is wrong but in reality as you age a lot of stuff starts popping up. If you don't tell her whats wrong she can't help you correct it. She has certainly helped me.
Dey — Jul 30, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Ryeneysa Gregory, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Ryeneysa Gregory, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ryeneysa Gregory to family and friends

Ryeneysa Gregory's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ryeneysa Gregory

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ryeneysa Gregory, FNP-BC.

About Ryeneysa Gregory, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619472446
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ryeneysa Gregory, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryeneysa Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ryeneysa Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ryeneysa Gregory works at Trinity Medical Associates in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Ryeneysa Gregory’s profile.

Ryeneysa Gregory has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ryeneysa Gregory.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryeneysa Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryeneysa Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Ryeneysa Gregory, FNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.