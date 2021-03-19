See All Nurse Practitioners in Austin, TX
Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Ryann Rathbone works at Clear Water Psychiatry & Wellness in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jackie Sweeton, NP
Jackie Sweeton, NP
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Water Psychiatry & Wellness
    1600 W 38th St Ste 318, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 203-3588
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bereavement
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bereavement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ryann Rathbone?

    Mar 19, 2021
    Really pleased with office staff and the psychiatrist. I felt heard, understood and safe.
    — Mar 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ryann Rathbone to family and friends

    Ryann Rathbone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ryann Rathbone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC.

    About Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316491368
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryann Rathbone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ryann Rathbone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ryann Rathbone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ryann Rathbone works at Clear Water Psychiatry & Wellness in Austin, TX. View the full address on Ryann Rathbone’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ryann Rathbone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryann Rathbone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryann Rathbone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryann Rathbone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ryann Rathbone, PMHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.