Ryan Thompson, MA

Counseling
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Ryan Thompson, MA is a Counselor in St George, UT. They specialize in Counseling, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Liberty University.

Ryan Thompson works at Foundational Family and Life Counseling in St George, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foundational Family and Life Counseling
    321 N Mall Dr, St George, UT 84790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 216-8688

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Select Med
    • SelectHealth

    Jan 11, 2019
    I can't say enough about Ryan Thompson, he has changed my sons life, well for that matter my families life. This was the first time any member of our family had been to a counselor but it won't be the last. I feel he has helped my son with his depression, anxiety, with his self worth, his decision making, and more. We are so pleased and grateful for this experience.
    About Ryan Thompson, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508126285
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Liberty University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ryan Thompson, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ryan Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ryan Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ryan Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ryan Thompson works at Foundational Family and Life Counseling in St George, UT. View the full address on Ryan Thompson’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ryan Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

