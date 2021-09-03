Ryan Stewart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ryan Stewart, PA-C
Ryan Stewart, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, MN.
Ryan Stewart works at
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Finally someone that listened and identified my Very serious Cancerous Tumor at the Base of my Left tongue root . Moved Treatment plan forced within the hour. I have addressed the pain for 3 Years to the other Doctors at the Mayo , Dallas UTSW and in Florida They all brushed me off and attributed my pain to Acid Reflux and /or allergies. Ha literally saved my Life . I am so grateful that someone finally listened . I would HIGHLY recommend him .
