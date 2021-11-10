Dr. Ryan Shake, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Shake, OD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Shake, OD is an Optometrist in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Dr. Shake works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
2020 Eyewear Inc.12060 Highway 17 Byp Unit B, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 357-2020
-
2
20/20 Eyewear1315 Highway 501 Business, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 248-2020
View All Accepted Carriers
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- Spectera
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shake?
Met with Dr. Shake for the first time today. I found him very easy to communicate with and his feedback was clear. I definitely would recommend him.
About Dr. Ryan Shake, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1457707911
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shake has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shake works at
Dr. Shake speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.