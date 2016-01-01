Dr. Ryan Schamerloh, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schamerloh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Schamerloh, OD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Schamerloh, OD is an Optometrist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.
Locations
Family Care Pharmacy2959 S Buckner Blvd Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75227 Directions (214) 206-4974
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ryan Schamerloh, OD
- Optometry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205851300
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schamerloh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schamerloh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schamerloh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schamerloh speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Schamerloh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schamerloh.
