See All Physicians Assistants in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Ryan Ritchie, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Ryan Ritchie, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (74)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ryan Ritchie, PA is a Physician Assistant in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Saddleback Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Ryan Ritchie works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group
    29472 Avenida De Las Bandera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ryan Ritchie?

    Jun 16, 2022
    Ryan Ritchie saw me with acute swimmer’s ear with accompany pain, fever, loss of hearing. He was compassionate, concerned and took time to clearly communicate his plan of care and recommendations. I felt very confident in his knowledge and by the next day have begun to feel a bit better. My hearing is still marginal but improving and my fever is gone. I would happily seek his care in the future. Highly recommend!
    Sue Schecter Keir — Jun 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ryan Ritchie, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Ryan Ritchie, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ryan Ritchie to family and friends

    Ryan Ritchie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ryan Ritchie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ryan Ritchie, PA.

    About Ryan Ritchie, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508848128
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ryan Ritchie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ryan Ritchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ryan Ritchie works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. View the full address on Ryan Ritchie’s profile.

    74 patients have reviewed Ryan Ritchie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ryan Ritchie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Ritchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Ritchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ryan Ritchie, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.