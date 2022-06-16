Ryan Ritchie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ryan Ritchie, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ryan Ritchie, PA is a Physician Assistant in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Saddleback Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Ryan Ritchie works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group29472 Avenida De Las Bandera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Directions (877) 696-3622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ryan Ritchie saw me with acute swimmer’s ear with accompany pain, fever, loss of hearing. He was compassionate, concerned and took time to clearly communicate his plan of care and recommendations. I felt very confident in his knowledge and by the next day have begun to feel a bit better. My hearing is still marginal but improving and my fever is gone. I would happily seek his care in the future. Highly recommend!
About Ryan Ritchie, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1508848128
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
Ryan Ritchie accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ryan Ritchie.
Ryan Ritchie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Ryan Ritchie works at
74 patients have reviewed Ryan Ritchie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ryan Ritchie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ryan Ritchie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.