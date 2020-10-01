See All Counselors in Ogden, UT
Ryan Richter, MS

Counseling
5 (5)
Overview

Ryan Richter, MS is a Counselor in Ogden, UT. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2036 Lincoln Ave Ste 102B, Ogden, UT 84401 (801) 784-8720
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 01, 2020
    Ryan is amazing. We had seen many, many counselors for our son who is on the spectrum, having high-functioning Asperger's. Our son immediately felt at ease with Ryan, in fact, he enjoyed their visits. Ryan made breakthroughs that no one else had ever been able to do before. To this day our son uses the techniques and skills he learned during his time with Ryan 5 years ago. We're happy to say that he is now an independent adult living on his own and attending college. Ryan has a special interest in autistic children and we are so grateful that we were referred to his practice.
    About Ryan Richter, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    1982880787
